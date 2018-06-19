‘It’s the Economy, Stupid’: CNBC Correspondent Says Trump on Track to Win Again

A CNBC correspondent said Sunday that she believes President Trump will win re-election in 2020 if the economy continues on its current track.

During a panel discussion on FOX 11 in Los Angeles alongside Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell, Jane Wells argued that even voters who believe Trump is a “buffoon” will vote for him if the economy is strong.

I am the sort of person that says you may not like this president, he has broken the mold, but if by 2020 we have GDP growth near 4%, we’ve got a market like this, we’ve got record-low unemployment, we got more jobs than job applicants, and even our allies start to say, “We don’t like you, but let’s do something to make trade. We’ve gotta have you,” and our trade deficit starts to shrink – and maybe we have peace in Korea. How do you not reelect this guy, even if you think he’s a buffoon?