It’s Past Time the Left Gets Some Push Back from Traditional America

These days, we hear a lot from the Left about how reprehensible and “systemically racist” America is at heart (especially it’s cops). That we as a nation are so damned by our historical “sins” the United States has no moral authority to even strive to become a more perfect union.

The newest iteration of those political progressives who now lean more socialist and even Marxist have reinvigorated the toxic notion that the U.S. Constitution is a relic of the 18th Century and is no longer relevant in our modern society.

Radicals have been trying to get this progressive lie to take hold in American society and government from Woodrow Wilson to FDR to LBJ to Barack Obama (the hand behind the Biden puppet). However, as The 1776 Report notes, the wise words of President Calvin Coolidge, if we pay them heed, crush that progressive, socialist, Marxist crap.

“It is often asserted,” Coolidge said, “that the world has made a great deal of progress since 1776… and that we may therefore very well discard their conclusions for something more modern. But that reasoning cannot be applied to this great charter. If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final. If governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, that is final. No advance, no progress can be made beyond these propositions.”

Is there a more sanguine argument for the conservative side? If you disagree with Silent Cal’s assertions about these foundational tenets which undergird our unique American republic, aren’t you saying you disagree that all men are created equal? If you don’t accept people are endowed with inalienable rights, then you must support that rights are granted by some form of dictatorship. If you don’t believe good government requires the consent of the governed, aren’t you advocating government should rule arbitrarily through an elite person or committee?- READ MORE

