It’s Officially Spring! Here’s Ivanka Rockin’ A Blue Floral Dress To Prove It (PHOTOS)

This morning, I met with women business leaders at the Lima Stock Exchange to discuss how we can further empower women in our hemisphere to take on leadership roles in the workplace and the importance of public-private partnerships to ensure women can thrive in the economy. #WomensEconomicEmpowerment ———— Esta mañana me reuní con mujeres emprendedoras y ejecutivas en la Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Discutimos la importancia de la cooperación público-privada para el empoderamiento de la mujer tanto en Latinoamérica como alrededor del mundo. 🇵🇪

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:13am PDT