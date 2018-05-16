It’s Official, That Campaign Against Laura Ingraham Was A Big Fail

Remember when Laura Ingraham was going to be blown off her perch at Fox News by the relentless outrage of leftwing activists who vowed to wipe out her advertiser base for poking fun at David Hogg getting rejected by some universities?

Yeah, that didn’t really happen. In fact, if anything, Ingraham has only gotten more popular, seeing a 20% surge in viewers following the advertiser boycott and, this week, winning the prime time ratings battle.

Ingraham, despite recent controversies surrounding her 10 p.m. show, had a big week in the ratings, managing to beat MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow — who rivals Hannity at 9 p.m. — in the key 25-54 demo for the first time ever. The Ingraham Angle notched 2.7 million total viewers and 556,000 in the demo.– READ MORE

