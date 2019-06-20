It’s official: DC’s Fourth of July celebration to include Trump speech, flyover

President Trump will go forward with plans to deliver an address to the nation during Washington D.C.’s annual July 4th celebration as part of a ceremony complete with military demonstrations and flyovers.

The Interior Department on Wednesday revealed the plans after months of deliberations and controversy about how exactly the president planned to put his mark on the traditional capital celebrations.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the details of the Independence Day celebration, which the administration has dubbed “Salute to America.”

DEMS FUME AS TRUMP MOVES TO AMEND DC’S JULY 4 CELEBRATION

“There is no more appropriate place to celebrate the anniversary of American independence than among the Nation’s monuments on the National Mall and the memorials to the service men and women who have defended the United States for the past 243 years,” Bernhardt said in a statement Wednesday. “For the first time in many years, the World War II Memorial and areas around the Reflecting Pool will be open for the public to enjoy a stunning fireworks display and an address by our Commander-in-Chief.”

He added: "We are excited to open these new areas so that more visitors may experience this year's Independence Day celebration in our nation's capital."