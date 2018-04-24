It’s Official: Amy Schumer’s ‘I Feel Pretty’ Bombs

Leftist comedienne Amy Schumer has officially earned the unenviable Hollywood moniker “box office poison.” After a string of failures, her latest star-vehicle, “I Feel Pretty,” bombed hard this past weekend, coming in at third place with just $16.2 million for the weekend.

While the film performed slightly above original projections ($15 million), the ticket sales break just a little over half of its $32 million budget. Of that $16.2 million, half the sales go to the movie theater, which means Schumer’s body-image comedy brought in just a little over $8 million this weekend. Add the costs of marketing and distribution on top of that and the movie is dead in the water.

As I highlighted last week, several reasons have created the dead-on-arrival status of Schumer’s films. After rising to the top with her Comedy Central sketch show “Inside Amy Schumer,” the comedienne kicked off a promising career on the silver screen with her 2015 hit “Trainwreck,” which debuted to $30.1 million and went on to earn $140.8 million globally. Between 2015 and 2018, however, Schumer downed one-too-many martinis with sycophantic leftists in the Hollywood cocktail scene and followed actress Jennifer Lawrence in the quest to savage her goodwill with American audiences by repeatedly insulting them. – READ MORE

