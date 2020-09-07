It’s Not “Just Property”: How Looting Destroys Lives And Low-Income Neighborhoods

It’s now become fashionable on the Left to defend looting as a means of redistributing wealth from allegedly unworthy business owners to the more-deserving looters themselves.

This sort of thing may seem convincing to those who prefer to live in the realm of pure theory. Big words like “commodify” and “oppression” might strike beginner-level dissidents as impressive. But once we start to look at the real-world details of how looting works, we quickly find that looting your local auto parts store or Nike outlet isn’t going to bring down Wall Street hedge funders any time soon. What it will do is hurt ordinary people who own businesses and work in shops that are targeted by looters. Moreover, once the smoke has cleared, we’ll find that low-income neighborhoods will suffer the most.

Specifically, there are three reasons why looting will only serve to hurt exactly the ordinary people for whom pro-looting advocates pretend to be champions.

One: Regular People Work at Looted Businesses

Retail stores provide jobs to ordinary working people, including those who lack formal education. What’s more, these jobs are often desirable jobs, offering a workplace that’s air conditioned, clean, and far safer that more dangerous jobs like driving a bus or working construction. This is especially true of high-end retail shops. But selling handbags and gadgets to rich clients doesn’t make the salesperson wealthy, even if it can provide a decent living.

When looters destroy these stores and remove their merchandise, among those most impacted are the ordinary staff members. Without any merchandise there’s nothing to sell. And with nothing to sell there’s no revenue that can be used to support a wage for the sales staff.

Looters may pat themselves on the back for "liberating" these workers from their "wage slavery," but it's unlikely the newly unemployed workers see things this way when they show up in the morning and find their place of employment torched and ransacked.

