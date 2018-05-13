True Pundit

Politics TV

‘It’s Not Journalism Anymore’: Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer Slams the Media for Lack of Coverage on ISIS Captures (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Friday’s episode of “Fox & Friends,” Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer lashed out at the mainstream media for failing to provide adequate coverage on the recent captures of five top ISIS officials.

President Donald Trump announced the captures, which were made earlier this spring, on Twitter on Thursday, tweeting, “Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!” — but the media has been nearly silent about the progress, according to Meyer.

“It’s not journalism anymore,” he said. “Opinions are facts to them, right? I mean, they would rather see the president fail than America succeed.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'It's Not Journalism Anymore': Dakota Meyer Slams the Media for Lack of Coverage on ISIS Captures
'It's Not Journalism Anymore': Dakota Meyer Slams the Media for Lack of Coverage on ISIS Captures

"He's accomplishing so much, and you never hear the wins. All you hear is the negatives."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: