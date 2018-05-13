‘It’s Not Journalism Anymore’: Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer Slams the Media for Lack of Coverage on ISIS Captures (VIDEO)

On Friday’s episode of “Fox & Friends,” Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer lashed out at the mainstream media for failing to provide adequate coverage on the recent captures of five top ISIS officials.

President Donald Trump announced the captures, which were made earlier this spring, on Twitter on Thursday, tweeting, “Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!” — but the media has been nearly silent about the progress, according to Meyer.

.@Dakota_Meyer: Liberal media wants to talk about the negatives, but President Trump keeps winning pic.twitter.com/yYRuRh8t6Z — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 11, 2018

“It’s not journalism anymore,” he said. “Opinions are facts to them, right? I mean, they would rather see the president fail than America succeed.” – READ MORE

