‘It’s not a baby’: Student says a baby born alive after a botched abortion should not receive medical care (VIDEO)

During a recent event sponsored by Boston College’s Pro-Life Club, a female student stood in front of a microphone and said a baby born alive during a botched abortion should not receive medical care — and, in fact, isn’t a baby at all, LifeNews said.

Video of the exchange shows Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins asking the student if she believes that babies dying in immigration centers at the U.S.-Mexico border should be given medical treatment.

(…)

Once again, Hawkins presented the abortion scenario, asking the student if an abortion doctor should provide health care to a baby born alive during a botched abortion — and, again, the student said “no.”

“Because they’re performing an abortion,” the student responded. “So … they’ve already determined that it’s not a baby.” She also added a mostly inaudible phrase with the word “science” in it. – READ MORE

