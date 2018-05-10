It’s in ‘Our Security Interests to Get Out of This Flawed Deal,” Bolton Argues

President Donald Trump “did what he clearly advertised” by withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear agreement because “it’s in our security interests to get out of this flawed deal,” national security adviser John Bolton said Tuesday in an exclusive interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Trump disappointed Democrats and frustrated U.S. allies Tuesday when he withdrew the U.S. from the Obama-era nuclear deal. He also signed an order reimposing sanctions on Iran that had been in place prior to the deal. Despite the backlash, Bolton argued Trump made the right move by fulfilling one of his key campaign promises.

“Look, the fact is the deal has been flawed from the beginning. I think the president laid that case out in his statement today,” Bolton told host Laura Ingraham. “He gave the Europeans and others a chance to fix it. It was not doable because the flaws go right to the foundations of the deal.”

“So he did what he clearly advertised he was going to do as far back as the 2016 campaign — pull the United States out of the deal. Why? Because it’s in our security interests to get out of this flawed deal,” Bolton continued. – READ MORE

