“It’s Going To Be A Train Wreck”: Farmers Say Corn Crop Far Worse Than USDA Estimates

This year’s corn crop has been absolutely decimated by nonstop rain and unseasonably cool weather, according to a new report from Bloomberg. And while those caveats are widely known, farmers believe that already adjusted estimates for June are still going to be too optimistic.

The report checked in with corn farmer James McCune, who, when looking at the size of his diminutive corn crop this year simply said: “Corn’s not supposed to be this tall.”

In fact, conditions and morale are so poor in Northwestern Illinois, that McCune organized a happy hour for about 125 farmers and others tied to the industry. They’re calling it the “Prevent Plant Part”, a nod in jest to the unplanted acreage this season.