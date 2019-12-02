‘It’s Easy to Hide Behind a Report’: Calls Mount for Adam Schiff to Testify (VIDEO)

The Republican ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Doug Collins (Ga.) said that Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) must testify in the next phase of impeachment hearings.

In an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox News Sunday,” Collins told host Chris Wallace that he wants Schiff to testify because “Adam Schiff is the author of this report. Adam Schiff has been the author of many things, a lot of them found to be false over the past couple of years.”

It’s easy to hide behind a gavel. Adam Schiff needs to testify in Judiciary, answering questions from Democrats, Republicans, and the White House—just like Ken Starr did. This is crucial since Schiff has refused to share evidence that all House Members should be able to see. pic.twitter.com/DoUoBIUU2m — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 1, 2019

The House Intelligence Committee, which held a series of hearings in the impeachment probe, is expected to release its report on its investigation into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine sometime this week.

The House Judiciary Committee will then hold a new round of hearings, which Trump and his counsel would be allowed to participate in. – READ MORE