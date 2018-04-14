True Pundit

‘It’s Disputed by Our Founding Fathers’: Paul Challenges Pompeo on Syria, Military Deployments (VIDEO)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) challenged Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo Thursday on whether President Trump can authorize strikes on Syria without approval from Congress.

Pompeo, the current CIA director and a former congressman, said at his Senate confirmation hearing that he believes the president has the authority to sign off on another attack on Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

He said that power of the president has not been disputed by Democrats or Republicans for an “extended” period of time.

Paul disputed that, arguing the Constitution gives that power to Congress, not the executive branch.

“Actually it’s disputed mostly by our founding fathers,” he countered, adding he objects to the idea that a president can “go to war when he wants, where he wants.”- READ MORE

