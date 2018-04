‘It’s Contradicting’: University Paper Rebukes Gun-Toting Woman’s Viral Graduation Photo

The University of Tennessee Chatanooga (UTC) newspaper, the University Echo, criticized senior Brenna Spencer’s decision to include a firearm in her graduation photos.

Spencer’s photo of herself in front of the Walnut Street Bridge wearing a “Women for Trump” t-shirt and exposing a firearm, which was tucked into her waistband, went viral.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos… pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

The newspaper’s staff acknowledged the attention the photo received but expressed a series of criticisms in an opinion piece for the paper.

In addition to the alleged misrepresentation, the article added that the newspaper's staff consider the photo to be contradictory: We think it's contradicting that she's approaching the situation from a feminist standpoint in support of Trump who has been known for his mistreatment and disrespect of women.

