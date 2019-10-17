“It’s All Just A Bunch Of Bull*hit”: CNN Manager Laments Network’s Decay On Hidden Camera (VIDEO)

In the third day undercover CNN footage obtained by an undercover insider for Project Veritas, Field Ops manager Patrick Davis painfully admits admits that the network he’s devoted his career to has become ‘just awful’ under the leadership of CEO Jeff Zucker.

BREAKING: #ExposeCNN PART 3 – FIELD OPS MANAGER AT CNN: ZUCKER’S 9AM CALLS ARE ‘BULLSHIT;’ “WE’RE TOTALLY LEFT-LEANING…(BUT) WE DON’T WANT TO ADMIT IT” FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/SPrf7q2WnE pic.twitter.com/oiqhKoGXYO — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 17, 2019

“…I hate seeing what we were and what we could be and what we’ve become. It’s just awful…I mean, we could be so much better than what we are… And the buck stops with him (Zucker),” said Davis, who has been with the network at least 15 years.

“I haven’t listened to a 9AM call in about 15 years. I just stopped,” he added. “Just, I can’t listen to it. It’s all bullshit. It’s all just a bunch of bullshit. And I wish that wasn’t the case.”

“You learn it in journalism school, we’re supposed to be middle of the road,” Davis continues. “Now it’s just infotainment is all it’s become. There is no true media outlet.”

"Even though we're totally left leaning … we don't wanna admit it," admits Davis.