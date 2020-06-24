‘It’s a straight-up noose!’ — Bubba Wallace is angry at online response to FBI’s investigation (VIDEO)

Don asks Bubba Wallace about him maintaining it was a noose and thus act of racism. Bubba’s reply: “It was a noose. It was a noose. Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose.” They add Bubba has been subjected to a lot of “backlash” and so many “haters” for awhile now. pic.twitter.com/ElNmMb2RA8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace expressed his anger and frustration in an interview on CNN after the FBI released its conclusion that no hate crime had been committed in the garage noose incident at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

“I’m pissed!” he told CNN host Don Lemon. “I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity.”

The FBI concluded that what looked like a noose was just a garage pull and that it had been left at the garage long before anyone knew Wallace was going to use that garage.

Wallace appeared upset at the conclusions being made by his critics over the debacle and specifically pointed out that some people online were accusing him of committing wrongdoing. – READ MORE

