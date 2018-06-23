World
‘IT’S A HUMAN RIGHT’: MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ON MASS EXODUS TO AMERICA
Mexican presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) called for mass immigration to the United States during a speech Tuesday declaring it a “human right” for all North Americans.
“And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world,” Obrador said, adding that immigrants “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.”
He then declared it as “a human right we will defend,” eluniversal.com reports.
Obrador in April delivered speech criticizing Trump and promising that Mexico will not become a “piñata” for any foreign government, Global News reports. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
dailycaller.com