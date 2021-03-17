Italy Launches Manslaughter Investigation As Teacher Dies Hours After Getting AstraZeneca Jab

After law-enforcement authorities in Sicily and Piedmont seized batches of the AstraZeneca COVID jab, prosecutors in the EU’s third-largest economy have launched a manslaughter investigation after a music teacher died just hours after receiving the jab.

According to Italian-language media outlets, 57-year-old Sandro Tognatti died after receiving the jab in his hometown of Biella on Saturday afternoon. He soon developed a high fever, but went to bed anyway, he his wife, Simona Riussi, told the Italian press.

The next morning, Riussi awoke to find Tognatti dead. She called an ambulance, but Tognatti was already dead. Prosecutors in Piedmont officially launched the investigation later in the day. As we mentioned above, prosecutors also seized a batch with nearly 400K jabs in it.

So far, health authorities have insisted that there’s no link between the jab and Tognatti’s death. Officials said a criminal investigation was launched to be “completely sure” that the man’s death “cannot be attributed to the above-mentioned inoculation”. – READ MORE

