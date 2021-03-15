Italy Imposes National Lockdown As Mutant COVID Strains Spread

Italy’s cabinet has approved new restrictions on business and movement that will be in place between March 15 to April 6, according to a statement from the government. Regions with more than 250 cases per 100K people will face full lockdown measures.

In other European news, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s leading health authority, warned Friday that – 13 days into Germany’s latest semi-lockdown – COVID cases remain high, and that the country may already be at the start of a third wave.

Hours after President Joe Biden delivered his first prime-time address in the US, the Italian government seemingly marked the one-year anniversary of the start of Italy’s own bloody spring by calling for an emergency lockdown amid growing fears about the threat posed by mutated COVID strains.

The Mario Draghi-led Italian government leaked a draft of its latest closure order to Reuters: According to the plan, Italy will be placed under lockdown during the Easter holiday weekend as the Italian government works to stem a mutant-inspired rise in new COVID cases. – READ MORE

