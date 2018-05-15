True Pundit

World

Italy Headed For Population Crash By 2065 Thanks To Feminists

Posted on by
Share:

Secular culture has benefited Italy to the point of putting them on a collision course for a population collapse by the year 2065 due to the declining birthrate beyond replacement levels.

According to the Italian Statistics Bureau (ISTAT), Italy’s population will drop a total of 10% between 2017 and 2065 — 60.6 million to 54.1 million. “Taking into account the variability associated with demographic events, the population estimate by 2065 ranges from a minimum of 46.4 million to a maximum of 62,” they report. “The chance of a population increase scenario by 2065 is 9%.”

The news comes as Italy’s birthrate continues to decline. In 2010, the birthrate stood at 1.46 children per woman; it now stands at just 1.34. Even if the birthrate were to increase in accordance with projections, it “will not be enough to offset projected deaths,” according to the analysis:

In the median scenario, the natural change reaches a value of -200 thousand after a few years of projection, it is then projected to -300 and -400 thousand, respectively, in the medium and long-term.

Fertility is projected to rise from 1.34 to 1.59 children per woman between 2017 and 2065, according to the median scenario. However, uncertainty increases over the projection period. The 90% confidence interval projected to 2065 is rather high and ranges between 1.25 and 1.93 children per woman.

Attempting to curtail their below replacement-level birthrates, Italy launched a pro-fertility campaign in 2016 extolling the beauty of parenthood. Predictably, the feminists responded with outrage. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Italy Headed For Population Crash By 2065 Thanks To Feminists
Italy Headed For Population Crash By 2065 Thanks To Feminists

Secular culture has benefited Italy to the point of putting them on a collision course for a population collapse by the year 2065 due to the declining birthrate beyond replacement levels.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: