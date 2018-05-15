Italy Headed For Population Crash By 2065 Thanks To Feminists

Secular culture has benefited Italy to the point of putting them on a collision course for a population collapse by the year 2065 due to the declining birthrate beyond replacement levels.

According to the Italian Statistics Bureau (ISTAT), Italy’s population will drop a total of 10% between 2017 and 2065 — 60.6 million to 54.1 million. “Taking into account the variability associated with demographic events, the population estimate by 2065 ranges from a minimum of 46.4 million to a maximum of 62,” they report. “The chance of a population increase scenario by 2065 is 9%.”

The news comes as Italy’s birthrate continues to decline. In 2010, the birthrate stood at 1.46 children per woman; it now stands at just 1.34. Even if the birthrate were to increase in accordance with projections, it “will not be enough to offset projected deaths,” according to the analysis:

In the median scenario, the natural change reaches a value of -200 thousand after a few years of projection, it is then projected to -300 and -400 thousand, respectively, in the medium and long-term.

Fertility is projected to rise from 1.34 to 1.59 children per woman between 2017 and 2065, according to the median scenario. However, uncertainty increases over the projection period. The 90% confidence interval projected to 2065 is rather high and ranges between 1.25 and 1.93 children per woman.

Attempting to curtail their below replacement-level birthrates, Italy launched a pro-fertility campaign in 2016 extolling the beauty of parenthood. Predictably, the feminists responded with outrage. – READ MORE

