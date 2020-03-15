Italy: Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps 25 Percent; Exceeds 1,800

In the last 24 hours, 368 people have died in Italy from the coronavirus, bringing the nation’s death toll to 1,809 from 1,441 a day earlier — a 25 percent increase and the highest daily death toll Italy has seen yet.

Newly released data from Italy’s Civil Protection reveals that the country’s death toll has surged from 1,441 deaths on Saturday to 1,809 on Sunday, and 21,157 confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday to 24,747 on Sunday.

In just one day, Italy has suffered an additional 368 deaths, as well as an additional 3,590 confirmed cases of the virus nationwide — the highest daily increase that the nation as seen thus far.

As Italy’s coronavirus death toll and confirmed cases skyrocket, the Italian government scrambles to come up with enough ventilators and ICU beds for patients in overcrowded hospitals, while Italian doctors say they have been forced to ration services for older, sicker patients in order to prioritize younger patients who are more likely to be saved from the virus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --