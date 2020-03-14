Italian Doctors Suggest Age-Limit For Healthcare, Guidelines Invoke Wartime Measures

An Italian medical society has published new healthcare guidelines that suggest doctors in the region should prepare for potential “catastrophe medicine” measures, a scenario that would require doctors to determine whether a patient will, or will not, receive healthcare.

According to The Atlantic, the Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care published the guidelines as a response to Italy’s surge in coronavirus cases. According to The Associated Press, Italy has confirmed 17,660 coronavirus cases and 1,266 deaths related to the virus.

The Atlantic reports that the document begins by “likening the moral choices Italian doctors may face to the forms of wartime triage that are required” during natural disasters and times of war.

Following the introduction, the document establishes that the guidelines have been tailored to the principle of maximizing benefits for the largest number of people, given the limited healthcare resources available, and that the guidelines would apply to all patients, not just those sick with coronavirus.

In adherence with principle of maximizing the greatest good, the final recommendations advocate that doctors prepare themselves in the event they need to establish an age-limit for healthcare, or block healthcare access to people with pre-existing conditions. – READ MORE

