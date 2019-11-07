‘It Would Not Lead to a Removal’: McConnell Predicts Acquittal of Trump If Senate Voted Now (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) predicts that the Senate will not vote to remove President Donald Trump from office if the House votes to impeach him today.

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “If it were today, I don’t think there’s any question it would not lead to a removal. So the question is just how long does the Senate want to take? How long do the presidential candidates want to be here on the floor of the Senate instead of in IA and NH?” pic.twitter.com/j6GbgRCtsE — The Hill (@thehill) November 6, 2019

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McConnell said that closed-door hearings House Democrats have been holding have not yet yielded enough evidence to convince Senate Republicans to vote to convict and remove Trump from office:

“I will say, I’m pretty sure how it’s likely to end. If it were today, I don’t think there’s any question it would not lead to a removal.”

McConnell said he wasn’t going to comment on the leaks that have come from the closed-door hearings, adding that he believes House Democrats are not giving Trump “basic due process rights that were provided to both Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.” – READ MORE