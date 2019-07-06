‘It Went Kaput’: Trump Defends His Gaffe That Sparked Social Media Revolutionary War Airport Stories (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is casting blame on the teleprompter going “kaput” after he sparked a social media storm following a gaffe he made at the Fourth of July “Salute to America” event.
During Thursday’s event in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the president took an unusual turn when talking about the Continental Army in 1775 and claimed the American airforces “took over the airports,” as IJR Blue reported.
Planes weren't introduced until over 120 years after the Revolutionary War and weren't commonly used in war until World War I.