‘It Went Kaput’: Trump Defends His Gaffe That Sparked Social Media Revolutionary War Airport Stories (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is casting blame on the teleprompter going “kaput” after he sparked a social media storm following a gaffe he made at the Fourth of July “Salute to America” event.

President Trump: "That's not a good feeling when you're standing in front of millions and millions of people on television… And I guess the rain knocked out the teleprompter. But I knew the speech very well." pic.twitter.com/5MCZc2Vw6t — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2019

During Thursday’s event in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the president took an unusual turn when talking about the Continental Army in 1775 and claimed the American airforces “took over the airports,” as IJR Blue reported.

During his July 4th speech, President Donald Trump says American forces “took over the airports” during the US War of Independence in the late 18th century.



Planes were not used in warfare until the 20th century. pic.twitter.com/pxhYVdfGz4 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 5, 2019

Planes weren’t introduced until over 120 years after the Revolutionary War and weren’t commonly used in war until World War I. – READ MORE