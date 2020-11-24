‘It Was Amazing’: Customer Gives $3,000 Tip For Beer At Restaurant

A customer left a $3,000 tip on Sunday for a beer he ordered at an Ohio restaurant called Nighttown, the owner said on Facebook.

Brendan Ring, the owner, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the customer ordered a pint of Stella beer and wanted his check immediately. Ring saw the tip on the receipt while he was eating lunch with some friends and family.

Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as Ohio restaurant closes https://t.co/beS2APJU6R — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) November 23, 2020

“It’s not like I haven’t seen a tip like that before, but I’ve never seen a tip like that before on a seven dollar bill,” Ring told the DCNF. “I was flabbergasted, I was, I was totally, totally blown away by it. It was, it was amazing,”

The customer and his family had been regulars since the 60s and he wanted the tip to be split amongst the wait staff, Ring told the DCNF. He added that four waiters received $750 each and were especially grateful with Christmas approaching.

“Unbelievable but symbolic of the kind of quality folks we have know(sic) at Nighttown all these years,” Ring’s Facebook post said.

Ring said until the customer says differently, he’ll keep the generous patron’s name anonymous.

Ring said Nighttown will be temporarily closing due to COVID-19 and, although uncertain, is hopeful they will open again sometime in the middle of January.