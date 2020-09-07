‘It Must Stop’: California Church Pleads For Relief After County Fines Approach $60,000

A Baptist church in California that is meeting despite coronavirus lockdown restrictions is pleading with their county government to relent after the fines leveled against them have racked up to nearly $60,000.

North Valley Baptist Church in Santa Clara, California, made headlines two weeks ago when senior pastor Jack Trieber released a viral video on Facebook asking Santa Clara County to “back off.” The video, which garnered millions of views, explained that his church was fined $5,000 for holding a morning service and $5,000 for an evening service during which congregants sang.

As The Daily Wire reported, Santa Clara County public health officials, who had slipped into one of their services to observe them, described the singing as “unlawful activity.” According to a four-page notice that was plastered on the church’s door, their group worship was an offense that they must “immediately cease.” The government also warned that “failure to do so will result in enforcement action by the county.”

Since then, the county’s fines against North Valley Baptist Church have continued to pile up to the point that they are being fined $5,000 per day regardless of whether they meet in person. In a subsequent video that has also gone viral, Trieber said, “The government’s done it again. They have ratcheted this thing up. They just posted more signs on our building.” – READ MORE

