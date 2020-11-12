It Begins: Cuomo Issues Lockdown Orders on Private Homes Just Before Thanksgiving

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced orders Wednesday slapping a ten-person cap on gatherings in private residences, including apartments and houses. That means that a lot of family plans for even small Thanksgiving dinners will have to be canceled or risk moving ahead in violation of state law.

Restaurants and bars are also being ordered to close at 10 p.m. Health authorities are convinced that late-night dining and drinking is riskier, perhaps because people can stay longer when drinking and dining places are open later. – READ MORE

