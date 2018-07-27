It appears that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s solution for homelessness — SURPRISE! — may involve your vacant apartment

PolitFact fact-checked this from socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and found it “Mostly True” regarding the number of homeless in New York City compared to the number of “vacant apartment,” but holy s*it did they bury the lede. Why is the number of vacant apartments that are privately owned even talked about in the same sentence with the number of homeless in New York City?

New York City is experiencing the highest rate of homelessness since the Great Depression. For every 1 person experiencing homelessness here, there are ~3 vacant apartments. Inequality is a crisis, and a bold, 21st-century effort on poverty must advance.https://t.co/RLIKS18N4p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 23, 2018

And as for New York City and homelessness, she’s 1) criticizing her guy, Mayor Bill de Blasio and 2) she left out that New York City is already spending a ton of money to fight homelessness and provide better shelters. – READ MORE

Democratic-socialist Alexandria Ocasio-cortez Thinks President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” Enforcement Policy Is On The Spectrum Of “ethnic Cleansing.”

During an appearance on this week’s “In The Thick” podcast, Ocasio-Cortez, when speaking about the “Abolish ICE” movement that got momentum after her primary win over Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), said, “But we also have to ask ourselves the question: How much is this black-box detention necessary? And you look at these facilities—we’re caging women and children, we’re jumping to criminalize people…”

The podcast’s co-host then interjected: “Kinda like ethnic cleansing.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded: “I mean we’re on that spectrum, I would say.”

This is not the first time left-wing activists vehemently opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda have made sensational accusations about “ethnic cleansing.” – READ MORE

