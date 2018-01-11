Issa mulls running in neighboring district

GOP Rep. Darrell Issa, who said Wednesday he is not seeking reelection in California’s 49th district, has been discussing with colleagues the possibility of running in a neighboring San Diego district if embattled Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) resigns, multiple sources told The Hill.

Some of these discussions happened as recently as Wednesday, the day Issa announced he would not be running for reelection in his coastal Southern California district after 15 years in the House.

Most of Washington took that to mean Issa, the former Oversight Committee chairman and Congress’s wealthiest member, was leaving Capitol Hill for good.

But in his statement, Issa never specifically said he was retiring from Congress. – READ MORE

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) will not seek reelection this year, according to a local report on Wednesday, increasing Democrats’ chances of flipping his swing district in their favor.

Issa barely won reelection in 2016 by just over half a percentage point in a San Diego-area district that went for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by about 7 points.

The OC Daily reported Wednesday that Issa will not be seeking reelection. Issa’s office did not immediately confirm the report. – READ MORE

Count Jane Fonda as the latest liberal Hollywood celebrity to donate big bucks in an effort to oust U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa in next year’s midterm elections.

“Hanoi Jane,” who will turn 80 years old Thursday, reportedly has contributed $100,000 to Flip the 49th! Neighbors in Action, a political action committee looking to turn California’s 49th Congressional District over to the Democrats.

The group has already received $15,000 from HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher as well as $2,500 from Leonardo DiCaprio, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Issa has held the 49th district House seat since 2001. – READ MORE

