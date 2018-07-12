ISSA HUMILIATES STRZOK IN INCREDIBLE MOMENT – FORCES HIM READ ALOUD HIS OWN ANTI-TRUMP TEXTS

“So in front of you you have one sheet of paper that was presented to you a few minutes ago, and I’m going to just go to a date and then ask you to read your own words,” Issa said.

“You want me to read this?” Strzok asked.

Strzok was then forced to read his own words:

“Omg, he’s an idiot.”

“Hi, how was Trump other than a douche, Melania.”

“Trump is a disaster, have I no idea how destabilizing his presidency would be.”

“No, no, no he’s not, we’ll stop it.”

“What the F happened to our country?”

Issa continued “Why in the world do you believe that this committee should not ask for the record of similar texts from your private account to find out what else you might have said about insurance policies or about the president of the United States or investigation?” Issa asked, “That is a rhetorical question. You need not answer.”

