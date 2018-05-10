Israelis Create Town Square To Honor Trump for Recognizing Jerusalem as Capital of Israel

Less than a day after President Donald Trump announced that the United States is pulling out of the disastrous Iran nuclear deal that was built on a stack of lies by the Obama administration, the mayor of Jerusalem announced a step to show how grateful the Israeli capital is for Trump’s friendship.

And it’s not just honoring Trump, but the United States as a whole.

According to the Israeli news website i24, Mayor Nir Barkat said the square adjacent to the site of the new American Embassy in Jerusalem would be named “United States Square in honor of President Donald Trump.”

“This is the way in which Jerusalem returns love to the president and residents of the United States who stand by the state of Israel,” Barkat said in a statement released by the Jerusalem Press Office, i24 reported.

“President Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people, stand on the side of historical truth and do the right thing.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1