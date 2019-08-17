Israeli Minister Proclaims Tlaib’s ‘Hatred of Israel Overcomes Her Love for Her Grandmother’

An Israeli government minister blasted freshman firebrand Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) as hating the Jewish state more than loving her own grandmother.

In a tweet published on Friday, Israel’s Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri fired back at the Michigan Democrat for turning down a visit to her grandmother in the nation after she was granted permission to do so on humanitarian grounds, blasting her as placing her “hatred for Israel” above “her love for her grandmother.”

“I authorized this humanitarian trip, but it turns out that it was a provocation to embarrass Israel,” wrote Deri. “Her hatred for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother.”

From the Israeli interior minister: “I authorized this humanitarian trip, but it turns out that it was a provocation to embarrass Israel. Her hatred for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother.” https://t.co/gNvQrrNRVN — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 16, 2019

As IJR News previously reported, Tlaib — along with fellow “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — were both barred from entering Israel as they were planning a trip to the West Bank on Thursday. – READ MORE