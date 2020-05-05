Israeli lab says they have reached a coronavirus antibody breakthrough, will begin mass production

The Israel Institute for Biological Research announced on Monday that they had completed the development phase of an antibody to battle the coronavirus, and it will head to mass production.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited the lab on Monday and made a joint announcement about the advancement.

“A significant breakthrough has been achieved in finding an antidote to the Corona virus that attacks the virus and can neutralize it in the sick body,” read the statement from the IIBR and Bennett.

The IIBR is seeking to patent the antibody and to produce it commercially in partnership with the Israeli Defense Ministry.

“I am proud of the Biological Institute staff, who have made a major breakthrough,” said Bennett according to the Jerusalem Post. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --