Israeli archaeologists find 2,700-year-old artifact that backs biblical record

According to Reuters, archaeologists in Israel have discovered a 2,700-year-old seal impression that they say validates part of the biblical record.

According to the Israeli Antiquities Authority, the seal was excavated by Shimon Cohen and bears an inscription in ancient Hebrew that reads “belonging to the governor of the city.” The seal was unearthed near the plaza of the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem. The Bible references governors of Jerusalem on multiple occasions in the Old Testament.

The seal is made of clay, and is about the size of a small coin and depicts two men facing each other. It measures 13 x 15 mm across its face and 2-3 mm thick. According to the Antiquities Authority, it was most likely originally attached to a shipment or sent as a souvenir.- READ MORE

