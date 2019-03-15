Israel launches airstrikes on ‘terror sites in Gaza’ after attack on Tel Aviv, military says

The Israeli military early Friday announced it had launched airstrikes on “terror sites in Gaza,” a retaliatory move after rockets blamed on the militant group Hamas were fired on Tel Aviv.

“We have just started striking terror sites in Gaza. Details to follow,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted.

The strikes were occurring in Khan Younis, roughly 15 miles south of Gaza City, according to The Associated Press. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A Hamas naval base was targeted, the outlet reported, citing Palestinian media.

After their initial post, the military tweeted a "rocket alert," explaining that sirens were triggered in the Eshkol Regional Council.