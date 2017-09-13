True Pundit

Islamic terrorists tried to hit U.S. 97 times since 9/11

FOLLOW US!



WASHINGTON – Islamic extremists have tried to attack America nearly 100 times since the Sept. 11, 2001, atrocities, according to metadata maintained by the Heritage Foundation.

While the vast majority of the attacks were foiled by authorities, 15 over the last six years were successful.

“The U.S. must remain vigilant to the threat of Islamist terrorism,” contends David Inserra, a homeland security policy analyst for the Heritage Foundation.

“With the decline of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, the number of terrorist plots in the U.S. have fallen substantially,” he wrote. “In 2015, the U.S. faced 17 Islamist plots and attacks; in 2016, 13. So far in 2017, the U.S. has faced only three. – READ MORE