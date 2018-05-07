Islamic State Vows to ‘KILL THEM ALL’ at 2018 World Cup

The Islamic State threatened to launch massive attacks against the international World Cup soccer competition Friday; vowing to “kill them all” during the upcoming global tournament in Russia.

The terror organization released its newest threat through its French-language based media wing; showing a picture of a bloody knife severing the World Cup 2018 logo under the banner “Kill them all.”

According to the Daily Mail, the threat is likely a direct response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s staunch support of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who has waged an ongoing war against ISIS for over six years. – READ MORE

