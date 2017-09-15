Islamic State Fighter Returns To North America: ‘We All Do Things We Regret’

A man who travelled from Canada to Syria to join the Islamic State terror group and work for its “morality police” has returned to North America, saying “We all do things we regret”.

The unidentified Pakistani-Canadian man, who is said to be in his twenties, returned from Syria to the Toronto area last summer and said that he served as a member of the Islamic State for six months. He claims he was promised an “Islamic utopia” but found an all-controlling police state, Canadian broadcaster Global News reports.

Speaking to the broadcaster, he said: “We all do things that we regret … All that’s behind me.”

According to some estimates, there have been dozens of Islamic State radicals who have returned to Canada though no exact figures have been published by the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. – READ MORE