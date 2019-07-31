ISIS Warns of Terror Strikes in San Francisco, New York, London

The ISIS terrorist organization is threatening to launch new attacks in San Francisco, New York, and London, according to new warning messages posted on the group’s social media channels.

The messages, carried across the internet via the Telegram networking website, feature the three cities and call for adherents of the terror group’s radical ideology to “kill them all,” according to copies of the warnings obtained by the Middle East Media Research Institute, or MEMRI, a group that monitors jihadi networks.

“The pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Ash-Shaff Media Foundation shared five posters on Telegram which threaten and encourage terror attacks in the West,” according to information compiled by MEMRI. “The posters are captioned in poor English and feature background images of San Francisco, New York City, and London. The Ash-Shaff media group is believed to be based in Indonesia and/or operated by Indonesians.”

“Go and answer the call,” one of the posters states. “Don’t spare none . Kill them all. It is now time to rise. Slit their throats. Watch them die.” – READ MORE