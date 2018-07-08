ISIS Sympathizer Smacked by Long Arm of the Law in 20-Year Sentence

The Department of Justice sentenced a Virginia man to 20 years in prison for blocking a counterterrorism investigation, according to the DOJ on Friday.

Sean Andrew Duncan, a 22-year-old from Sterling, Virginia, “altered, destroyed, mutilated, concealed and covered up a thumb drive and memory chip with the intent to impede and obstruct an FBI terrorism investigation,” said the DOJ press release.

The DOJ learned of Duncan’s interest in working with the Islamic State in June 2017.

A family member complained that he started expressing radical views after marrying Zakiya Sadeq in January 2016, according to court documents.

The doubts were confirmed after an ISIS recruiter was arrested by foreign law officials in October 2017, where officials found a handwritten name, “Sean Ibn Gary Duncan,” with Duncan’s contact information. – READ MORE

