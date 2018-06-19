ISIS-Supporting Uber Driver Attacked Police Outside Buckingham Palace Because Queen Was ‘Enemy of Allah’

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 27, Allegedly Drove At Police Outside Buckingham Palace And Then Attacked Them With A Samurai Sword Because Queen Elizabeth Ii Is An “enemy Of Allah”, The Old Bailey Has Heard.

The court heard that on August 25th, 2017, at 8:30 pm the Luton resident swerved at a moving police van outside of Buckingham Palace, causing the police to stop and the two officers to get out and investigate.

Taking the four-foot sword from the footwell, the defendant is alleged to have shouted “Allah hu Akbar” (“My god is greater [than yours]”) during the struggle with the officers before being subdued and arrested, the Evening Standard reports.

The jury heard that Detective Sergeant Gavin Hutt and Police Constable Ian Midgley had suffered cuts as they disarmed Chowdhury with CS gas.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC told the court that Chowdhury’s sister had found his suicide note earlier in the day, allegedly outlining his reasons for the attempted terror attack, which said: “Tell everyone that I love them and that they should struggle against the enemies of Allah with their lives and their property.– READ MORE

