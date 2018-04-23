Security World
ISIS suicide bombing at Afghanistan voter registration center kills 57
At least 57 people were killed when a suicide bomber struck a voter registration center in Afghanistan’s capital in an attack claimed by the Islamic State terror group.
Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro told the Associated Press that 119 people were wounded in the massive blast in Kabul, which shattered windows miles away from the attack site.
Majro told TOLO News the wounded have been taken to a number of Kabul hospitals, and that officials are orking to identify the victims.
Majro said there were five small children and 21 women among the dead. More than a dozen children and nearly 50 women were wounded, he said, adding that the tolls could still rise.– READ MORE