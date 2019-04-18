ISIS-Related Group Says It Will Destroy What’s Left of Notre Dame Cathedral

Fans of fanatical terrorist group ISIS were happy that a fire partially damaged Notre Dame Cathedral — and have made threats on the internet to take down the surviving bell towers.

Al-Muntasir, an ISIS-linked group, posted a photoshopped image of the towers burning.

And they included the words, “Wait for the next.”

When the nearly nine-century-old church went up in flames, the group posted a picture of the blaze with the caption, “Have a good day.”

Despite this, officials determined the fire was accidental and was not arson or part of a terrorist attack.

IS-Aligned Group Regards Notre Dame Cathedral as Future Target https://t.co/OKMcDFq68f — SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) April 16, 2019

“So far more than 30 people have been questioned about the fire, most of them were working on the renovation of the cathedral,” The UK’s Express reported. – READ MORE