ISIS-Related Group Says It Will Destroy What’s Left of Notre Dame Cathedral

Fans of fanatical terrorist group ISIS were happy that a fire partially damaged Notre Dame Cathedral — and have made threats on the internet to take down the surviving bell towers.
Al-Muntasir, an ISIS-linked group, posted a photoshopped image of the towers burning.
And they included the words, “Wait for the next.”
Related: Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral — Heartbreaking
When the nearly nine-century-old church went up in flames, the group posted a picture of the blaze with the caption, “Have a good day.”
Despite this, officials determined the fire was accidental and was not arson or part of a terrorist attack.
“So far more than 30 people have been questioned about the fire, most of them were working on the renovation of the cathedral,” The UK’s Express reported. – READ MORE