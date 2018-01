ISIS Propaganda Out of Actors, Relying on Blind Men and Cripples

As evidence of this grim reality, look no further than the latest propaganda video to emerge from the small remnant of the caliphate in Deir Ezzor, Syria, along the Euphrates River, which featured a blind jihadist urging other would-be militants to join the fight regardless of any personal disability they may be afflicted with, according to PJ Media.

The video of the blind jihadist believed to be from Kazakhstan, which also featured other jihadists from the central Asian nation, was released just days after Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Trump at the White House to discuss their joint efforts in combating radical Islamic terrorism.

The blind man with a white cane was seen tending to injured jihadists in a sort of medical facility. According to Newsweek, he was identified only as Abu Bakr al-Kazakhi, and called for more attacks against the West and an overthrow of the Nazarbayev government.

But the video of the blind jihadist is not the only example of what the Islamic State group has been reduced to in terms of fighters, as the U.K. Daily Mail reported that this latest propaganda video came just a month after one that featured a jihadist — believed to be American — who had lost a leg fighting with the terrorist group.

But even he wasn’t the first jihadist with a lack of mobility to be featured by the Islamic State group as still being capable of pulling off an attack, as pictures emerged just days ago of a wheelchair-bound jihadist as he made final preparations to embark on a suicide attack against a military compound in Syria. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Islamic State group is reportedly recruiting hundreds of Islamic insurgents for a new offensive in the Philippines, luring in fighters with the promise of riches.

Humam Abdul Najib, a senior Islamic State group terrorist also known as Abu Dar, managed to survive the Battle of Marawi — a bloody conflict that lasted five months, displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and left around 1,000 dead.

During the fighting in Marawi, the jihadis blew open vaults at Landbank, the Philippine National Bank and the Al Amanah Islamic Bank. They also looted pawn shops and jewelry stores.

“They were saying it was a gift from Allah. They would say ‘Allahu Akbar’” while they were robbing banks, a Christian construction worker captured by the militants revealed. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Pentagon says it killed 150 ISIS fighters in an airstrike in eastern Syria, while the U.S. federal government was shut down Saturday.

The airstrike took in one of the last remaining pockets of ISIS control along the Euphrates River near the border between Syria and Iraq, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East.

While ISIS has lost 98 percent of its territory, the remaining 2 percent held by the terror group includes an area around the Syrian city of Al-Shaafah, where the strike took place. Top U.S. military officials believe the head of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is hiding in the area.

U.S.-backed fighters in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) “assisted in target observation prior to the strikes,” according to a statement announcing the airstrike. – READ MORE