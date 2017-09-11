ISIS Holds Thousands Of Blank Syrian Passports, Germany Warns

Islamic State holds around 11,100 authentic Syrian passports that can be completed with any person’s details, German authorities warned Sunday.

Germany’s federal police (BKA) are aware of at least 18,002 blank passports stolen from Syrian government offices, tabloid Bild am Sonntag reports. A majority of them have ended up in the hands of ISIS and other groups, sparking fears they can be used to send terrorists posing as refugees to Europe.

“Developments in connection with the refugee situation have shown that terrorist organizations are using the opportunity to infiltrate potential attackers or supporters into Europe and Germany undetected,” a BKA spokeswoman told Bild am Sonntag.