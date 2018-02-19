ISIS Fighter Admits Trump Was Right About Incoming Refugees

A Syrian migrant revealed to be an operative for the Islamic State group has admitted he was told by his terrorist superiors to disguise himself as a refugee in order to gain entrance into Germany, according to Breitbart News.

The man, identified by German authorities as Mohamed A., age 27, is currently on trial in Germany, along with two compatriots.

The three were arrested based on testimony from a Lebanese witness, according to a translation of an article at German news site Suddeutsche Zeitung.

And while the evidence against the three appeared to be thin, Mohamed A. surprised the court with a frank confession.

“Yes, he had been sent by the IS. For three months he trained at the IS in Raqqa, he was trained on four different weapons. An IS man took his passport photo and [the operative] was given $1,500 for the trip. For financial reasons in particular, he had in the summer of 2015 [gone] from the Free Syrian Army over to the terrorist militia,” Suddeutsche Zeitung reported. – READ MORE

