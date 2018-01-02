True Pundit

After ISIS defeat, photos show Mosul, Iraq celebrating New Year’s for first time in 4 years

MOSUL, Iraq — Will 2018 dampen the fires that rage across the Middle East? Although skepticism is understandable, there is a glimmer of change.

Zaid Benjamin, a Radio Sawa Washington Correspondent shared photos on Twitter of the people of Mosul, Iraq celebrating New Year’s for the first time in four years, their first chance to ring in the new year since the Islamic State was driven out of the city.

For a city that has been ravaged by violence and war, the New Year brought a welcome change in the sounds of pops and bangs not from bombs or gunfire, but from fireworks. – READ  MORE

