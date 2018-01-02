After ISIS defeat, photos show Mosul, Iraq celebrating New Year’s for first time in 4 years

#Mosul celebrating its first new year in 4 years last night with people gathered in the public celebrations square. pic.twitter.com/rgr0Ad6JRs — Zaid Benjamin (@zaidbenjamin) January 1, 2018

MOSUL, Iraq — Will 2018 dampen the fires that rage across the Middle East? Although skepticism is understandable, there is a glimmer of change.

Zaid Benjamin, a Radio Sawa Washington Correspondent shared photos on Twitter of the people of Mosul, Iraq celebrating New Year’s for the first time in four years, their first chance to ring in the new year since the Islamic State was driven out of the city.

– جانب من إحتفالات الأهالي في اعياد رأس السنة في مدينة الموصل بعد ثلاث سنوات من الدماء والتكميم والقتل وتحريم كل ما هو جميل . . من هذه المدينة الجريحة نقول لكم كل عام وانتم بخير.. نتمنى أن يعم الأمن والسلام على العالم اجمع#Mosul pic.twitter.com/qn5xG9JplW — Hussein El-Ali (@Jendar_iq) December 31, 2017

For a city that has been ravaged by violence and war, the New Year brought a welcome change in the sounds of pops and bangs not from bombs or gunfire, but from fireworks. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *