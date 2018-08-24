ISIS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attack Near Paris

A man with severe psychiatric problems killed his mother and sister and seriously injured another woman in a knife attack Thursday in a Paris-region town, officials said.

Police shot and killed the man soon afterward.

The Islamic State group, which has a history of opportunistic claims, swiftly claimed responsibility.

French prosecutors weren’t treating the attack in Trappes, west of Paris, as a terrorism case, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said. He noted the attacker suffered from serious mental health issues although he had also been flagged for glorifying terrorism.

Collomb said that the man killed his mother at her home and stabbed the other women outside.

Still wielding the knife, he then ignored police warnings and was shot and killed, the minister said after meeting officers and prosecutors in Trappes. – READ MORE

U.S.-backed forces fended off an Islamic State assault on a coalition base in eastern Syria that is home to American and French troops, an international war monitor said Saturday.

Syrian Democratic Forces responded to an attack by at least 20 Islamic State group fighters on the international base at al-Omar oilfield, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Islamic State assault, which began late Friday and continued into the early morning hours on Saturday, was reportedly aimed at the housing area for members of the international anti-ISIS coalition, including American and French soldiers.

“The attack targeted the oil field’s housing, where US-led coalition forces and leaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces are present,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said, according to Agence France Presse.

At least seven Islamic State jihadis were killed in the attack, the Syrian Observatory said. The coalition base was reportedly put on “high alert” as SDF and international forces swept the area in search of “infiltrators” who might be hiding in the aftermath of the firefight.

A spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the attack. – READ MORE