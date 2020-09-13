ISIS Celebrates 9/11 As ‘Pivotal Moment’ In First Statement Issued About The Attacks

ISIS released a statement on the 19th anniversary of 9/11 commemorating the attacks that killed 2,977 people as a “great event” and “deciding moment” in Muslim history, the SITE Intelligence Group Enterprise reported.

ISIS referred to the attacks as the beginning of “the new crusader action against the Muslim countries,” according to translation of the article provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. The statement appeared in ISIS’ Naba newspaper, SITE reported Thursday.

“For the first time ISIS has published a statement for the anniversary of 9/11 in its Naba newspaper, celebrating the day as a ‘pivotal moment’ in contemporary Islamic history, while lamenting what Al Qaeda has become: short-sighted in viewing the US as its sole enemy,” SITE director Rita Katz tweeted Thursday.

For 1st time ever, #ISIS has published a statement for the anniversary of 9/11 in its Naba newspaper, celebrating the day as a “pivotal moment” in contemporary Islamic history, while lamenting what #AlQaeda has become: short-sighted in viewing the U.S. as its sole enemy. pic.twitter.com/aW3asqWd69 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) September 10, 2020

ISIS said that Al-Qaeda has become “short-sighted” in thinking that the U.S. is the group’s only adversary, according to SITE.

“Not just as destruction to America and despite its power and richness,” the document released by ISIS said. “And many political parties and countries found in this war an opportunity to hand over the control and ruining of this Muslim country and all the sacrifice for whom they pretended democracy.”

In another publication, ISIS revered to the 9/11 terror attacks as the “revival of the duty of Jihad,” SITE reported Friday.