ISIS Attack on US-Led Coalition Base That Houses Americans Fails

U.S.-backed forces fended off an Islamic State assault on a coalition base in eastern Syria that is home to American and French troops, an international war monitor said Saturday.

Syrian Democratic Forces responded to an attack by at least 20 Islamic State group fighters on the international base at al-Omar oilfield, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Islamic State assault, which began late Friday and continued into the early morning hours on Saturday, was reportedly aimed at the housing area for members of the international anti-ISIS coalition, including American and French soldiers.

“The attack targeted the oil field’s housing, where US-led coalition forces and leaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces are present,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said, according to Agence France Presse.

At least seven Islamic State jihadis were killed in the attack, the Syrian Observatory said. The coalition base was reportedly put on “high alert” as SDF and international forces swept the area in search of “infiltrators” who might be hiding in the aftermath of the firefight.

A spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the attack.